Agartala: A four-member delegation from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), led by Director M. Srinivas, concluded a three-day visit to Tripura, reviewing the state’s healthcare infrastructure and services.

The team is set to submit a detailed report to Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Health portfolio of the state.

“We visited several hospitals, interacted with patients and doctors to assess the ground reality. The Chief Minister invited us to suggest improvements in patient care and infrastructure. We’ll submit our recommendations in a report soon,” Srinivas announced during a press briefing at AGMC council hall.

When asked about setting up an AIIMS in Tripura, he clarified that such a decision lies with the central and state governments. “Our focus is to help improve healthcare services and hospital administration,” he added.

The team member also praised Tripura’s existing facilities, highlighting its better-than-average infant mortality rate and a hospital bed ratio of over 1 per 1,000 people. He stressed the need to improve the nurse-patient ratio over doctor-patient metrics.

The team acknowledged Tripura’s progress but stated the need for strategic reforms to enhance service delivery.