Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with a delegation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, with the motive to improve services in GB Pant hospital, the prime referral hospital of the state.

The four-member delegation from the AIIMS, New Delhi, is headed by Director M Srinivas.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Manik Saha, on his official social media handle X, revealed that they held the meeting to find out ways to improve the quality of services in the state’s biggest health facility.

The state government is committed to providing the best possible healthcare services to its citizens.



Today chaired an important meeting between a delegation from AIIMS, New Delhi, and our state's healthcare officials, aimed at improving medical services for patients at… pic.twitter.com/bGtGADMKlF — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) June 7, 2025

After the meeting, the AIIMs delegation went to GB Pant hospital and Agartala Government Medical College for inspection of the infrastructure available there and interacted with the doctors working there.

Speaking on the visit, Secretary Tripura Health Department Kiran Gitte said, “Authorities had instructed AIIMS hospitals to hand-hold other state hospitals to improve their standard and gradually achieve excellence”.

He said that the Tripura Government has invited AIIMS New Delhi to come here and help us further improve our service delivery in the GB Pant hospital.

“For the next six months or one year, the Tripura government will work in close coordination with the AIIMs. The government will sign an MoU shortly after the delegation wraps up its Tripura tour, ” he stated.

“We have raised some points related to the expectations of patients here in Tripura. Later, they will also interact with the doctors and the patients,” he added.