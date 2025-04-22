Tripura: Agartala police and BSF arrest five for cross-border human trafficking

Agartala: The Agartala Government Railway Police and Border Security Force personnel from Lankamura BOP, and officials from the Ramnagar Outpost apprehended five Indian touts suspected of involvement in cross-border human trafficking.

The arrests took place in the areas of Shanmura, Sharma Lunga, and Lankamura all under the jurisdiction of the West Agartala Police Station.

According to police sources, the accused have been linked to multiple cases of facilitating illegal movement across the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Among those arrested are Suman Das, also known as Bikash, son of the late Subhash Chandra Das, and Rahul Das, son of Pranballab Das. Both are residents of Shanmura, near Loknath Ashram.

Their arrests are tied to a case registered at the Agartala Government Railway Police Station on January 23, 2025, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Foreigners Act, and the Entry into India Amendment Act.

Also taken into custody were Biswajit Das, son of the late Haribal Das, and Anibesh Sarkar, son of Nikhil Sarkar both hailing from Sharma Lunga Das Para. The fifth accused, Juyal Sarkar, son of the late Sindhumani Sarkar, is a resident of Lankamura Bhumihin Colony.

These three are linked to a separate case registered on February 19, 2025, under similar legal provisions.

Authorities believe the group played a key role in aiding Bangladeshi nationals in illegally crossing into Indian territory.