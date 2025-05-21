Agartala: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in a rubber plantation in the Kaladhepa area of South Tripura district,

According to the sources, her body was found early Wednesday morning by rubber plantation workers, who immediately raised an alarm.

The deceased has been identified as Ujjashika Tripura, daughter of Rahim Tripura, a resident of Lalsingh Sardar Para.

She was reported missing on Tuesday evening, prompting an extensive overnight search by her family.

A police team from Manubazar station, accompanied by a forensic unit, promptly arrived at the scene to commence their inquiry.

The body was later shifted to a Manubazar Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary observations suggest that the child may have been murdered, given the condition in which the body was found.

However, police officials said that the exact cause of death will be determined only after receiving the autopsy report.

The Medical Officer-in-Charge at Manubazar hospital told media persons that a special team of doctors and forensic experts will be formed to conduct a detailed post-mortem as directed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Sabroom, Tripura.

As the news of the tragic death spread, a sense of grief and shock gripped the local community.