Agartala: A delegation from the Tipra Motha Party on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a special task force to identify and deport illegal immigrants residing in Tripura.

The 15-member delegation, including ministers, MLAs, TTAADC executive members, and MDCs, submitted a letter to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu addressed to the Prime Minister.

Forest Minister and senior Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma said the central government has directed several states to take action against illegal immigration, citing Assam, Gujarat, and Meghalaya as examples where such drives are actively underway. “In Tripura, however, there has been little to no visible action. We want central supervision to ensure enforcement here too,” he said.

Debbarma proposed that a task force be created, involving both Tripura Police and central paramilitary forces, to oversee the process.

He also raised concerns about the demographic changes in Tripura due to repeated waves of migration, particularly during and after the 1947 Partition and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. “People who came before 1971 are recognized as legitimate residents.

But as per the Indira-Mujib agreement, those who crossed the border afterward should be considered foreigners. It’s time this treaty is implemented seriously,” he said.