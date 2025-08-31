Agartala: Cybercrimes in Tripura have increased, with fraudsters scamming residents of Rs 51.49 crore since 2021. However, Tripura Police have managed to recover Rs 33.84 lakh through prompt intervention.

Tripura’s Director General of Police (DGP), Anurag, stated at an awareness workshop that 269 people fell victim to cyber fraud, with Rs 33.84 lakh recovered so far. Additionally, 20,387 bank accounts containing Rs 5.76 crore have been frozen, with recovery expected soon.

The DGP linked the rise in cybercrimes to a lack of awareness and people’s greed, which makes them vulnerable to scams like fake government representatives, investment schemes, and offers of fake loans or prizes. He also highlighted an emerging trend of “digital arrests” and social media blackmail.

Cyber fraudsters often operate from outside the state or even abroad, using “mule accounts,” fake SIM cards, and VPNs to evade detection.

A senior officer from the Cyber Crime wing explained that delays in reporting scams give fraudsters an advantage.

The DGP provided data showing an alarming increase in the amount of money lost to cybercrimes: Rs 1.98 crore in 2021, Rs 4.62 crore in 2022, Rs 9 crore in 2023, Rs 25.54 crore in 2024, and Rs 9.77 crore up until July 2025. He credited the drop in 2025 figures to extensive awareness campaigns.

The DGP urged citizens to follow better cyber safety practices, like using secure passwords and avoiding suspicious calls or links, sharing cases of victims who lost Rs 2.3 crore in an investment scam and Rs 18 lakh in a fake franchise scheme.

Victims are advised to immediately report financial fraud by dialing 1930 or 112, or by contacting their local police station or the Agartala Cyber Crime Police Station.

Early reporting is crucial for freezing transactions and improving recovery chances.

