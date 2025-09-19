Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on September 22 to inaugurate the redevelopment and expansion project at the historic Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Gomati district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha reviewed preparations at the temple town on September 18, including security and logistical arrangements.

The Prime Minister will fly from Agartala’s MBB Airport to Udaipur by helicopter and is expected to offer prayers at the temple but will not deliver a public address.

The redevelopment project, funded by the central government, includes upgraded civic amenities, improved lodging facilities, restrooms, parking areas, an open gallery, and eateries.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at promoting religious tourism around the temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, established in 1501 by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya.

As part of the arrangements, a helipad has been constructed at the OTPC Power Project in Palatana for the Prime Minister’s visit.