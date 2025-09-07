Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Tripura later this month to inaugurate the renovated Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, one of the holiest Shakti shrines in the country.

According to senior officials, the Prime Minister is also likely to unveil and lay the foundation stones for a series of projects across various departments during his visit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Although the final schedule has yet to be confirmed, September 22 is being considered a probable date, ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

As a preparatory measure, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, senior departmental secretaries, and Director General of Police Anurag inspected the temple site to review security and logistical arrangements.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is also scheduled to visit the premises on Sunday for a similar assessment, according to sources.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The temple, originally built in 1501 AD by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya, has recently undergone a major facelift under the Centre’s PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan schemes.

The renovation, costing Rs 51 crore, has added new facilities and modern infrastructure to enhance the pilgrimage experience while preserving the sanctity of the centuries-old shrine.

Officials indicated that the inauguration will be attended by all members of the state cabinet, MLAs, and other elected representatives, marking it as a significant event in Tripura’s cultural and political calendar.