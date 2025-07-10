Agartala: Torrential monsoon rains wreaked havoc in South Tripura district, prompting the evacuation of over 800 residents to relief camps.

Although the rain subsided by Wednesday evening, waterlogging and flood risks persisted in low-lying areas. Authorities confirmed that the situation remains under control.

“Sixteen relief camps have been set up, sheltering 840 individuals from 250 families. With rainfall easing and water levels falling, we expect gradual improvement,” said South Tripura District Magistrate Md Sajjad P.

No major damage to public or private property has been reported yet. Chief Minister Manik Saha is personally overseeing the response.

One NDRF team has been deployed to the district, alongside seven stationed SDRF units. Officials from the Water Resources Department are continuously monitoring river levels across the district.

In the last 24 hours, South Tripura recorded intense rainfall, with Belonia receiving 295 mm, the highest, followed by Sabroom and Bagafa.

The India Meteorological Department has now withdrawn its red alert for the district but warned of continued showers. The latest bulletin forecasts light to moderate rainfall across Tripura, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in South Tripura.

The IMD has warned of possible flash floods in urban areas, traffic delays on NH-08 and NH-108A, and landslide risks in hilly zones.

Tourist destinations such as Neermahal, Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary, and Chabimura may face access issues.

People are advised to remain indoors during storms, avoid risky structures, and follow government alerts. Emergency services remain on standby, as a 2–3°C rise in temperature is also expected.