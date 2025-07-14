Belonia (South Tripura): Former Tripura Chief Minister and senior CPIM leader Manik Sarkar on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP during a memorial meeting held at Chottakhola, Belonia, in South Tripura, to mark the first death anniversary of party worker Badal Chandra Shil.

Shil, a former teacher among the terminated 10,323, was killed during political violence ahead of last year’s panchayat polls. Despite attempts by BJP supporters to disrupt the event by shouting slogans near the venue, the program proceeded peacefully under tight security.

Describing Shil as a “soldier of democracy,” Sarkar said the gathering should inspire party workers to carry forward his legacy. He highlighted Shil’s contributions, including the establishment of an English-medium school for rural students.

In his address, Sarkar said the ruling BJP is relying on “rigging and violence” to stay in power, but warned that no political force is unbeatable. “Even Indira Gandhi, once seen as a dominant leader in Asia, suffered political defeat. Congress-TUJS also lost power after five years. BJP’s claim of ruling for 40 years is a delusion,” he remarked.

Sarkar also criticized the Tipra Motha Party, which heads the TTAADC, accusing its leaders of neglecting employee welfare while indulging in foreign tours. He claimed that, despite being aligned with the BJP, the council continues to face financial distress.

The memorial meeting became a platform for Sarkar to galvanize support ahead of upcoming political battles.