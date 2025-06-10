Illegal infiltration from Bangladesh has declined, says Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday dispelled the perception that illegal infiltration from Bangladesh has been on the rise, asserting that recent data reflects a slight decline over the past six months.

He attributed the drop to heightened surveillance and coordinated efforts by security forces along the Indo-Bangla border.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters in Agartala, Saha stated, “Contrary to common belief, infiltration has not surged. Ground reports and official figures indicate a marginal decrease, thanks to the dedication of our security personnel and intensified monitoring along the border.”

However, he acknowledged vulnerabilities in certain sections of the border due to incomplete or damaged fencing. “Some areas still lack adequate barbed wire fencing, which poses a challenge. I’ve raised these concerns with central authorities and relevant security agencies,” he noted.

Saha also revealed that the number of illegal immigrants being apprehended has gone up — a sign, he said, of the increased effectiveness of border patrolling and vigilance.

His comments come at a time when Tipra Motha, the BJP’s coalition partner in the state, has been pressing for stronger measures to identify and deport undocumented Bangladeshi nationals. The regional party has been vocal in its demand for immediate and decisive action to curb illegal immigration in Tripura.