Agartala: In a major breakthrough against cross-border drug smuggling, Assam Rifles and the Customs Department on Thursday seized a huge consignment of methamphetamine tablets from Tripura’s Khowai district.

The operation also led to the apprehension of the driver and three other individuals travelling in the car.

Drug smuggling has been rampant in Tripura giving headaches to authorities.

According to official sources, a Maruti Suzuki WagonR bearing registration number TR 04 F 0698 was intercepted near Khowai Petrol Pump.

During a thorough search of the vehicle, security personnel recovered two large packets containing 20,000 methamphetamine tablets weighing 2 kg.

The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 2 crore in the international market.

They, along with the recovered narcotics, were later handed over to the Customs Department for detailed investigation and legal action.

Security officials said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in Tripura, which has been used as a transit point by traffickers because of its proximity to the international border.

Assam Rifles authorities reaffirmed their commitment to act in close coordination with other enforcement agencies to combat illegal activities and safeguard peace and stability in the region.

The arrests are a strong message against organised drug networks attempting to exploit Tripura’s border routes for smuggling methamphetamine.

It’s a synthetic drug that has been causing concern across the Northeast.