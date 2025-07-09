Agartala: Incessant monsoon showers have triggered a flood-like situation across several parts of South Tripura, Gomati, and neighboring districts, prompting the state government to step up emergency measures.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is personally monitoring the situation and has directed district authorities to ensure prompt relief and safety arrangements for the affected residents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that Saha is closely tracking developments in the flood-affected areas of South Tripura.

“The district administration has taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety of residents and provide immediate assistance to the affected people,” the statement noted.

In response, the South Tripura district administration has opened seven relief camps, where 380 people from 116 displaced families have taken shelter. The District Magistrate of South Tripura reviewed the situation during a late-night meeting on Tuesday to coordinate ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange to red rainfall alert for Tripura, warning of widespread light to moderate rain, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated pockets over the next 48 hours.

The downpour stems from a persistent low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal and an active monsoon trough.

According to the IMD’s Agartala Centre, South Tripura is likely to experience the worst impact, with rainfall expected to exceed 21 cm in some areas. The IMD also predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gomati, Sipahijala, and West Tripura districts.

The effects are already visible. Belonia received 27 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, while Bagafa recorded 13 cm. In Sabroom, 72 mm of rain was recorded till Tuesday morning, with projections of up to 120 mm by night. Although the Feni River is rising, it remains below the danger level.

People have reported urban flooding, waterlogging, traffic disruption, and damage to crops in Agartala, Udaipur, Kamalasagar, and Sabroom. Floodwaters have also affected low-lying areas in Jolaibari and Sonamura.

Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors during heavy rain and avoid flood-prone zones. Emergency teams remain on high alert as Tripura braces for continued rainfall in the coming days.