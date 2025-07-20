Agartala: In a significant development following sustained public outcry, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited the Tipra Motha Party for a discussion on the issue of illegal migration from Bangladesh to India.

The meeting is scheduled for July 23, marking a crucial step toward addressing the long-standing demographic concerns in Tripura.

Sharing the update on social media, Tipra Motha founder and MDC Pradyot Kishore Debbarman confirmed the ECI’s invitation and reiterated his party’s firm stance on the issue of infiltration.

“After continuous uproar and media attention from all of us in Tipra Motha, the Election Commission of India has invited us to discuss the matter of illegal migration from Bangladesh to India on the 23rd of July,” Pradyot wrote.

Responding to criticism from various quarters, Pradyot defended his party’s campaign, stating, “At least we are trying to protect our next generation and looking beyond party politics. This is not just a fight of the Tipra Motha Party but of every Indian. Please rise above party politics and unite against illegal migration.”

The Tipra Motha Party has consistently raised concerns about the alleged inclusion of illegal immigrants in Tripura’s electoral rolls. The party is pushing for a voter identity verification drive across the state, similar to the exercise recently carried out in Bihar, to detect and remove ineligible names from the voter list.

Pradyot has also appealed to all regional and national parties to set aside political differences and unite on the issue, which he termed a matter of national interest rather than partisan politics.

Observers expect the upcoming meeting with the ECI to play a pivotal role in shaping the future course of administrative and electoral reforms in the state, especially in protecting indigenous rights and ensuring electoral transparency.