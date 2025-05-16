Agartala: In a significant development for Tripura’s security sector, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the creation of a new India Reserve (IR) Battalion under the Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

The decision follows a proposal submitted by Chief Minister Manik Saha during a recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Chief Minister Saha announced the update on his official X account, stating, ‘Big boost for Tripura! Union Ministry of Home Affairs sanctions raising another India Reserve Battalion for Tripura State Rifles, enhancing security & generating employment opportunities. Grateful to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji.”

Big boost for Tripura!



Union Ministry of Home Affairs sanctions raising of another India Reserve Battalion for Tripura State Rifles, enhancing security & generating employment opportunities.



Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 15, 2025

According to officials, the Government of India will provide two forms of financial support: a one-time assistance of Rs 50 crore for the battalion’s establishment, and up to Rs 30 crore for infrastructure development (excluding land costs) upon the submission of relevant expenditure details.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Union Government will retain the right of first call on the new battalion, with full authority to deploy it anywhere in the country as and when needed.

This move will likely strengthen internal security mechanisms and create fresh employment opportunities in the state.