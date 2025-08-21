Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) detained an armed Bangladeshi border guard who was caught while allegedly intruding into India via the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura on Thursday, reports NDTV.

As per sources in BSF, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at Kamthana village that falls under the Madhupur police station in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Miraj Islam, a jawan of the 60th battalion of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

He is currently posted at Bangladesh’s Madla in the Brahmanbaria district.

Miraj accompanied by a colleague had covered close to 100 m inside the Indian territory using the border gate No. 136-137.

They later entered a tea garden.

However, they failed to escape the watchful eyes of the BSF personnel who apprehended Miraj though the other intruder returned to the border.

Miraj is thoroughly interrogated at the Kamthana BSF camp.

“He was armed and his intentions are being verified,” a BSF official was quoted.

The commandants of BSF and BGB have initiated a telephonic chat and the imbroglio could be sorted out on Friday in a flag meeting.

The breach has amplified security concerns along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

The region is considered sensitive that often prone to smuggling and illegal crossings.