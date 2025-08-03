Agartala: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, M. Riaz Hamidullah, concluded his three-day visit to Tripura on Sunday and departed for New Delhi in the afternoon.

Before leaving, he called on Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu at Raj Bhavan, accompanied by Arif Muhammad, Assistant High Commissioner of the Bangladesh mission in Agartala.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The High Commissioner arrived in Agartala on Friday and immediately held a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

He followed a tight schedule and focused mainly on reviewing key India-Bangladesh infrastructure projects awaiting formal inauguration.

Among the projects inspected were the Agartala-Akhaura railway link, the Integrated Check Post at Sabroom, and the Maitri Setu over the Feni River, all crucial to boosting connectivity between India’s Northeast and Bangladesh. The inland waterway project, also under development, is progressing steadily.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Significant Indian investments back all these ventures, aiming to turn Tripura’s landlocked geography into a trade advantage.

Ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh has stalled the inauguration of these long-awaited projects, initially expected by December 2024, and reportedly caused Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to leave the country.

This instability disrupted the cross-border collaboration, delaying operationalisation.

During his visit, the envoy refrained from engaging with the media but briefly noted his satisfaction with the project’s progress when approached by reporters.

Bangladesh’s presence in Tripura signals a positive step, possibly aimed at mending recently strained diplomatic ties, especially amid concerns over violence targeting the Hindu minority.

As a goodwill gesture, the interim Bangladesh government had earlier sent a consignment of its famed mangoes to Chief Minister Saha.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre international boundary with Bangladesh on three sides, positioning it strategically as a potential major trade gateway for the Northeast. Officials say commissioning these projects will significantly boost regional commerce and connectivity.

The High Commissioner left Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport on a 3 pm flight bound for the national capital.