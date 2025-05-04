Agartala: Tripura has officially declared all panchayats across the state as Persons with Disability friendly Panchayats.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday announced during the state-level observance of National Panchayati Raj Day at A.D. Nagar in Agartala.

According to Saha, through this step, the rural governance becomes more accessible and responsive to the needs of persons with disabilities.

“This step reflects our commitment to ensuring that no citizen is left behind in the development process,” the Chief Minister said.

Saha also launched Gram Srijan, a monthly newsletter by the Panchayat Department, and unveiled its annual report.

He also further added that Tripura’s panchayats are playing a critical role in materialising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by empowering rural communities into a reality.

“To strengthen the panchayati system, the state has built 44 new Panchayat Bhavans, four District Resource Centres, and eight Panchayat Learning Centres in the past two years. Additionally, efforts are underway to upgrade 25 panchayat institutions to ISO standards,” said Saha.

Saha also revealed that for Tripura, the 15th Finance Commission has granted a sum of Rs. 157 crore for the current financial year 2024-25.

A notable highlight of the event was the signing of an MoU between the Panchayat Department and IIM Shillong for advanced training of panchayat officials. IIM Shillong Director Prof. Nalini Prabha Tripathi hailed the initiative as forward-thinking and necessary for sustainable governance.

The event was attended by Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Singh, Sabhadhipatis of all eight Zilla Parishads, and other senior officials.

Awards were presented in multiple categories to recognize excellence in local governance.