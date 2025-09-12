Guwahati: At least four people died and three went missing after a landslide hit the Yangthang Constituency in West Sikkim late Thursday night, officials said.

Sikkim Police released a video showing personnel navigating fast-moving floodwaters while holding onto ropes for support.

Police, in coordination with local villagers and SSB personnel, rescued two injured women using a temporary log bridge over the flooded Hume River.

One of the women later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, while the other remains in critical condition.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, caused multiple slides across the region. Among the deceased was 45-year-old Bishnu Maya Portel of Thangshing village, whose house was struck by the slide.

Bhim Hang Limboo, Minister for Buildings & Housing and Labour and the local MLA, visited the site around 2 AM to oversee rescue operations. He said torrential rain and damaged roads posed challenges, but coordinated efforts helped evacuate victims safely.

Search operations for the three missing persons are ongoing. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert as heavy rainfall continues in the region.