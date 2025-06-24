Sikkim’s vision to become India’s green destination by 2047

Guwahati: Sikkim is celebrating 50 years since it became part of India. Professor Mahendra P. Lama, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of Sikkim, has shared a vision to make Sikkim India’s leading green destination by the year 2047.

In a recent podcast marking this milestone, Professor Lama spoke about Sikkim’s journey from a small kingdom to one of India’s most peaceful and developed states. He highlighted four key aspects that make Sikkim unique: its political history, rich natural environment, cultural harmony, and special legal protections. These have helped Sikkim keep its identity while successfully joining India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Professor Lama noted that unlike many other states in the northeast, Sikkim has remained peaceful and stable. Today, its per capita income is around Rs 7.5 lakh, one of the highest in the country. This is a big change from 1975, when nearly 85 percent of people lived below the poverty line. Now, that number is only 2 percent.

Despite this progress, Sikkim faces challenges. While it is well integrated with India in many ways, it is still physically isolated. There is only one main highway, which often closes, and the airport is not used much. Improving roads and railways is very important.

Climate change is also a concern. In October 2023, a flood caused by melting glaciers caused damage in Sikkim. Professor Lama emphasized the need for Sikkim to become a center for climate knowledge and solutions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Looking ahead, he said that by 2047, Sikkim should be known as India’s green state. All areas, like energy, farming, tourism, and transport, should focus on sustainability. He supports the use of green technology and eco-friendly businesses.

He also pointed out that Sikkim’s development should be different from large industrial states because it has delicate ecosystems and a rich culture. This approach can also be used in other mountain states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Sikkim’s location near China, Nepal, and Bhutan makes it important for India’s Act East Policy. Professor Lama suggested that border areas should be seen as places for cooperation. Sikkim could become a hub for trade, tourism, education, and energy exchange with nearby countries.

Plans include reopening trade routes with Tibet, building an economic corridor with Nepal, and connecting power grids in the region. Sikkim’s close ties with its neighbors make it well suited for such cooperation.

As India aims to become a developed country by 2047, Professor Lama believes Sikkim will contribute through sustainable growth and environmental leadership, not heavy industry. He concluded by saying that protecting Sikkim’s natural resources will benefit the whole region.