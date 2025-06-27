Guwahati: The Sikkim government is taking strong steps to tackle drug use among government staff. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced that surprise drug tests will be carried out in all departments. Any employee found using drugs will be removed from service immediately, he warned.

“There is no place in public service for those who harm society through drug use,” the Chief Minister said on Wednesday at a state-level event in Gangtok. The programme was held to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The announcement is part of a larger plan to fight rising drug abuse in Sikkim. Speaking at Manan Kendra, Tamang said the move aims to ensure honesty and responsibility within the government.

The event was organised by the Social Welfare Department and attended by Speaker MN Sherpa, Deputy Speaker Raskumari Thapa, Social Welfare Minister Sanjeet Lepcha, senior officials, teachers, NGOs, volunteers, and students.

Tamang said drug abuse is a serious issue within communities. “It’s not far away—it’s in our homes and neighbourhoods, putting our future at risk,” he said.

He called on families, schools, the police, and local groups to work together to tackle the problem. He also encouraged young people to choose healthy lifestyles and assured support for those who want help to recover.

“This is not just a government campaign—it’s a people’s movement,” Tamang added. “It needs awareness, kindness, and joint effort.”

The state’s zero-tolerance approach is part of its wider goal to make Sikkim a drug-free state, focusing on enforcement, education, and rehabilitation.