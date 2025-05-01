Sikkim: Search intensifies for missing tourist on Goechala trail

Guwahati: A large-scale search and rescue operation is underway in the challenging terrain of West Sikkim’s Gyalshing district for a tourist who went missing along the popular Goechala trekking route.

Reports indicate that Sandeepan Roy, 31, from West Bengal, went missing on April 21st while trekking with a group of six other tourists and a guide.

The group realized Roy was missing near Tahgshing after commencing their trek on April 19th.

Initially, local police, volunteers, and forest department officials initiated search efforts.

However, given the difficult and remote nature of the Goechala trail, the operation has now been significantly amplified with the deployment of specialized teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Sikkim Police.

Recognizing the communication challenges in the high-altitude and isolated region, the search teams have equipped themselves with essential communication tools, including satellite phones and VHF wireless sets, to ensure continuous connectivity throughout the operation.

Reports added that the Superintendent of Police of Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, Tshering Sherpa, is closely monitoring and supervising the entire search and rescue mission.