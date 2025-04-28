Sikkim ramps up efforts to restore Pakyong Airport flights, says CM

Guwahati: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on Sunday that the state government is actively pursuing the resumption of flight services at Pakyong Airport, which has been inactive for nearly 19 months.

Speaking at the Chief Minister’s Compound Archery Gold Cup final in Karthok, CM Tamang revealed that discussions are underway with major airlines, including SpiceJet and IndiGo, under the Central government’s UDAN scheme.

CM Tamang asserted that the proposed flight operations depend on a financial model where the Sikkim government would subsidize unsold seats. Specifically, the state would sponsor 62 out of 72 seats for incoming flights and 52 out of 72 seats for outgoing flights, should tickets remain unsold.

“We have forwarded this proposal to the Central government and are currently awaiting their response,” CM Tamang noted.

Following the announcement, Pakyong Airport officials confirmed that the authority has prepared all infrastructure and operational systems for flight resumption.

“From our end, everything is in place. We are now awaiting the outcome of negotiations between the airlines and the state government,” said an Airports Authority of India (AAI) officer.

AAI officials indicated that if the negotiations are successful, flight services at Pakyong Airport could potentially resume within the next 10 days.