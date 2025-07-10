Gangtok: The fisheries sector in Sikkim is witnessing steady growth, with more than 2,000 families now engaged in pisciculture, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Thursday.

In his message on National Fish Farmers’ Day, Tamang highlighted the sector’s growing role in promoting self-employment, enhancing food security, and contributing to the rural economy.

He noted that government initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable fisheries have encouraged the adoption of modern aquaculture practices, including Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) and biofloc technology.

“Young people in Sikkim are increasingly adopting these modern techniques, pointing to a positive future for the sector. The planned introduction of Organic Fish Farming aligns with the state’s organic policy and is expected to open new market opportunities for fish farmers,” Tamang said.

He added that government support has empowered fish farmers to become drivers of innovation and resilience. Fish farming, he said, has emerged as a viable and sustainable livelihood option for many in the state.

The Chief Minister also extended his greetings to fish farmers on the occasion, acknowledging their contribution to food security, rural development, and sustainable economic growth in Sikkim.