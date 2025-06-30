Gangtok: Sikkim’s sole Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, on Monday met Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, and submitted a representation urging urgent intervention to restore flight services at Pakyong airport and improve road connectivity in the northern parts of the State.

According to a statement from the MP’s office, Subba briefed the committee chief on the challenges faced by residents and tourism stakeholders in North Sikkim, following successive natural disasters — including the Glacier Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) on October 4, 2023, and the recent flash flood on June 1, 2025.

“These disasters have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, especially along the Toong-Naga stretch, cutting off access to key tourist destinations such as Lachen, Lachung, Yumthang, Yumesamdong, Katao, Kalapathar, and Gurudongmar Lake,” the statement noted.

The MP’s representation called for immediate action on several fronts, including the restoration of roads and bridges leading to major tourist hubs, development of climate-resilient infrastructure like elevated roads and tunnels, and a special relief package for tourism stakeholders.

He also sought financial assistance for tour operators, transporters, and homestay owners through moratoriums, loan restructuring, waiver of penal interest, and emergency credit support.

Subba also emphasized the strategic significance of the damaged roadways due to their proximity to the India-China border.

Regarding air connectivity, he called for the immediate resumption of SpiceJet services between Pakyong and Delhi, expansion of the runway from 1.75 km to 3 km to accommodate larger aircraft, and procurement of suitable aircraft such as the Bombardier Q-400 for regional operations by Air India and other carriers.

The MP highlighted that Sikkim recently marked 50 years of statehood, and stressed that improved connectivity is essential for the State’s continued development. The Parliamentary Standing Committee is currently on a five-day visit to Sikkim.