Guwahati: Rescuers on Tuesday recovered two more bodies from the site of the devastating landslide at Chaten in North Sikkim, bringing the total number of missing persons recovered to three out of six.

The ongoing search operation continues amidst challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Mangan Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonam Detchu Bhutia confirmed the recovery of a male and a female body from the landslide site, which occurred on June 1.

SP Bhutia stated that police are yet to identify the bodies.

“This latest recovery follows Monday’s retrieval of the body of Army man Sainudheen PK. The SP affirmed that search and rescue efforts are actively underway to locate the remaining missing individuals, ” the SP added.

According to reports, the massive landslide, triggered by heavy rain, hit an Army camp in Chaten and has caused widespread disruption across North Sikkim, severely impacting road and telecommunication connectivity in the region.

Beyond the missing persons, the disaster also claimed the lives of three Army personnel, with four others sustaining injuries in the landslide incident.

“Earlier this week, rescuers successfully evacuated around 2,000 stranded tourists in North Sikkim’s Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang towns by road and air, ” the reports added.