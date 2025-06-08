Guwahati: Rescue teams airlifted at least 28 civilians and 20 Indian Army personnel stranded in Chaten, North Sikkim, on Sunday, as heavy rains triggered multiple landslides, severing critical road connectivity in the region.

Officials confirmed that a MI-17 helicopter evacuated 28 civilians, including minors, tourist taxi drivers, and government officials, in the first sortie from Chaten. Subsequently, authorities transported 20 army personnel to Pakyong Greenfield Airport in a second trip.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The dedicated helicopter also delivered essential supplies to Indian Army troops stationed in the cut-off area, ” officials asserted.

Reports indicate that the state government swiftly mobilized the helicopter operation following a distress call, aiming to provide immediate relief and ensure the safe evacuation of those affected by the widespread landslides.

“The state government arranged a helicopter and successfully evacuated 28 people, including three minors. Twenty army personnel also returned here in a helicopter sortie,” a government official stated. All evacuees have safely landed at Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, the operation is part of ongoing coordinated relief and evacuation efforts in North Sikkim, which has been grappling with adverse weather conditions. The heavy rainfall has not only disrupted road access but also impacted telecommunication networks.

Earlier this week, rescue teams evacuated approximately 2,000 tourists who were stranded in North Sikkim’s popular towns of Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang due to the inclement weather, using a combination of road and air rescue missions.