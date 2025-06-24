Sikkim Jobs Sikkim University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Sikkim University in 2025.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Controller of Examinations in 2025.Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Its objective is to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit. It also aims to make provisions for integrated courses in humanities, natural and physical sciences, social sciences, forestry and other allied disciplines in the educational programmes of the University. The university aims to take appropriate measures for promoting innovations in teaching-learning process, inter-disciplinary studies and research. It also looks to educate and train manpower for the development of the State of Sikkim and also pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of that State, their intellectual, academic and cultural development

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience :

(i) A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC 7 point

scale wherever grading system is followed.

(ii) At least 15 years’ experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or

with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor

along with experience in educational administration.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishments and/or other institutions of higher education.

OR

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

The age of superannuation, as at present is 62 (sixty two) years.

Pay : Level-14 as per 7th CPC

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply online through the University website www.cus.ac.in on or

before 21.07.2025

Application Fees :

General & OBC: Rs. 1000

SC/ST/PWD/Women : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here