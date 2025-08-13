Guwahati: Sikkim’s lone Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, on Wednesday said a high-level meeting was held in New Delhi to discuss the resumption of flight services at Pakyong airport.

The meeting took place at Udaan Bhawan on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation. Flight operations at Pakyong airport have been suspended since June 2024.

During the discussion, Pakyong airport director Balasaheb Pote briefed officials on the current operational status, recent developments, and plans to enhance infrastructure for sustainable flight operations.

According to Subba’s office, the MP highlighted the strategic importance of the airport in improving connectivity between Sikkim and other states and stressed the negative impact of the suspension on residents, tourism, and economic activities.

The meeting also covered operational and technical challenges, including weather constraints, suitable aircraft deployment, and reliable flight scheduling. Mohol assured full support from the ministry to coordinate with airlines and stakeholders for the swift restoration of services.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and representatives from SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Alliance Air attended the meeting. Private airlines expressed their willingness to cooperate for long-term, reliable flight operations.

Subba thanked the central minister and airline representatives for their commitment to restoring the vital air link to Sikkim.