Guwahati: The Sikkim government has arranged a helicopter to rescue taxi drivers and local residents stranded in landslide-affected areas in the northern part of the state, officials confirmed on Sunday (June 8, 2025).

The evacuation was organized after several stranded individuals, including tourist taxi drivers, requested help from authorities.

Due to heavy rains and multiple landslides, road connectivity to Chaten in North Sikkim has been cut off, prompting the government to deploy the helicopter for urgent airlift operations.

“In response to distress calls from locals, taxi drivers, and government officials stationed in Chaten, the state has arranged a special helicopter sortie for immediate evacuation,” an official said.

This move is part of ongoing coordinated relief efforts following recent adverse weather conditions that have severely disrupted normal transport and communication in the region. The helicopter evacuation began early Sunday morning from Pakyong Greenfield Airport, with the first sortie heading towards Chaten to start the rescue operation, another official added.

North Sikkim has faced multiple landslides triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, resulting in disrupted road and telecommunication networks.

Earlier this week, nearly 2,000 tourists stranded in Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang towns were rescued through combined road and air operations carried out over several days.