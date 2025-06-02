Guwahati: Three army personnel lost their lives, and six others went missing after a landslide struck a military camp at Chhaten near Lachen in Mangan district of Sikkim on Sunday evening.

The landslide, triggered by heavy and continuous rainfall, occurred around 7 pm, officials confirmed.

The Indian Army identified the deceased as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and porter Abhishek Lakhada.

Their bodies have been recovered, while four other soldiers who sustained minor injuries have been rescued. Search and rescue operations are ongoing amid difficult conditions to locate the six missing personnel.

Expressing deep condolences to the families of the deceased, the Army assured full support during this tragic time.

Meanwhile, evacuation efforts continue in North Sikkim, where persistent heavy rains have stranded hundreds of tourists. The first group of 18 vehicles carrying over 100 tourists from Lachung safely reached Phidang in Lower Dzongu on Monday.

Evacuations began earlier that day with coordinated efforts involving local administration, police, Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), ITBP, Forest Department, Lachung Dzumsa, TAAS, SHRA, drivers’ associations, tourism stakeholders, and local residents.

The heavy rainfall has caused significant damage to infrastructure, including the partial collapse of two bridges in Mangan district. The BRO reported that a sudden cloudburst followed by relentless rains on May 30 severely affected the region.

According to the latest updates, a large convoy of 284 vehicles, 16 bikes, and 1,678 tourists comprising 737 men, 561 women, and 380 children has passed through the Theng Check Post and is heading toward Phidang.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department urged all tourists to remain cautious and advised planning trips only after checking the latest road and weather updates from official sources.