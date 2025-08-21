Dimapur: Bodeno S Colo, secretary, social welfare department, and mission director, Mission Shakti Nagaland, said the Sakhi One Stop centres (OSCs) in Nagaland catered to 1529 cases of gender-based violence, while the 181-Women Helpline (WHL) catered to about 3299 effective calls since its inception in June 2016 till March 2025.

Highlighting the case data of the two schemes at the in-person training for the functionaries of 181-Women Helpline Nagaland and Sakhi-One Stop centres at the Mission Shakti office in Kohima, Colo acknowledged the service of the OSCs and WHL, who have been relentlessly serving to help women affected by gender-based violence.

The two-day training programme was jointly organised by the Mission Shakti Nagaland, Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development, Regional Centre, Guwahati, National Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences Bangalore, and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing from August 19, an official statement said on Thursday.

It was aimed at strengthening the capacity and service delivery of the functionaries of the two Mission Shakti centres in providing psychosocial support to women affected by gender-based violence, and technical training for the smooth functioning of the centres.

Colo said the WHL provides 24-hour toll-free telecom services to women affected by violence and seeking support and information by connecting them with the 112-emergency response support system for all emergency services like police, fire, and ambulance services. The WHL also provides information about women-related government schemes, programmes, services, legal support and guidance.

The OSCs provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence and in distress, both in public and private spaces, under one roof, and facilitate immediate, emergency and non-emergency access to a range of services, including medical, legal, temporary shelter, police assistance, psychological and counselling support.

The women facing violence of any kind can call for help at the toll-free number 181, or 9485239098, or reach out to OSCs set up in 11 districts in the state.