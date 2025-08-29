Dimapur: Nagaland Labour Commissioner SL Wati Aier clarified on Friday that, despite the wording of Section 20 of the Nagaland Shops & Establishments Act, 1982, no existing law in the state currently prohibits women from working during night hours.

Aier issued a clarification specifically addressing Section 20 of the Nagaland Shops & Establishments Act, 1986 – Employment of women during night hours. He stated that employers may engage women for work beyond 7 pm or before 6 am, provided proper safeguards are in place.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He emphasized that such employment must occur only with the voluntary and written consent of the woman employee concerned.

On the issue of safety, Aier directed employers to ensure adequate transportation, lighting, and security to safeguard women during travel and at the workplace.

He also reminded employers to fully comply with all provisions related to working hours, overtime, rest intervals, and weekly holidays as mandated by the Act and other applicable labour laws.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Aier confirmed that this notification, issued with the approval of the competent authority, takes immediate effect.