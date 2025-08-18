Dimapur: A nine-member team of state master trainers from Nagaland attended a seven-day regional process lab for the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan, designed to facilitate a collaborative and immersive learning experience, in Guwahati from August 11 to 17, an official report said on Monday.

The nine state master trainers, along with others, were trained to impart training and disseminate knowledge in creating district master trainers and block master trainers for the successful execution of the Aadi Karmmayogi Abhiyan, which is part of the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The programme, organised for officers from Sikkim, Assam, Mizoram and Nagaland, aimed to equip the state master trainers with the necessary skills and knowledge to drive positive change in their respective domains and contribute to the overall development of tribal communities through a bottom-up approach.

The lab featured a range of interactive sessions, workshops, group discussions, group activities and presentations, with the participants sharing their experiences and best practices of their respective state.

The Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan is a movement of the Union ministry of tribal affairs aimed at building a cadre of two million trained grassroots change leaders to deliver last-mile governance and development across one lakh plus tribal villages of the country.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The programme was implemented in collaboration with the Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF).

The regional process lab was a significant step towards achieving the objectives of the programme and the participants are expected to play a key role as State Master Trainers in driving positive change in their respective states.