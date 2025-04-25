NBSE HSSLC Result 2025: 82.44% pass rate across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams

Guwahati: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Friday announced the results of the Nagaland Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination, 2025, for arts, science, and commerce streams.

This year, 16,649 students enrolled for the HSSLC Examination. Of these 13,725 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 82.44%.

In the Science stream, 76.54% of students passed the examination. Snigdha Mukherjee of St.John Hr.Sec. Residential School, Dimapur secured the top rank in the Science stream with a total mark of 467, 93.40%. Meanwhile, Neiseinuo Suohu of Don Bosco Hr.Sec.School, Kohima stood second with a total mark of 465, 93.00%. Further, Alok Kumar Das of Holy Cross Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur secured third rank with a total mark of 460, 92.00%.

In the Arts stream, 84.05% of students cleared the exam. Vikhono Senotsu of the Govt. Hr. Sec School, Jotsoma was able to secure his top position in the arts stream with a total mark of 481, 96.20%. Zuluienla T Jamir of Queen Mary Hr.Sec. School, Mokokchung stood in second place with a total mark of 479, 95.80%. Further, Wanyaü Phom of Little Star Hr.Sec. School, Dimapur secured third rank with a total mark of 477, 95.40%.

Meanwhile, in the Commerce stream, 81.40% of the students passed. Arti Kumari of Ram Janaki Hr.Sec School, Dimapur shines in the top position of the Commerce stream with 473, 94.60%. Meanwhile, Prince Kumar Prasad of Ram Janaki Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur stood in second position with 471, 94.20%, and Sharika Mazumder of Pranab Vidyapith Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur secured third rank with 466, 93.20%.

Notably, NBSE conducted the exams from February 11 to March 7, 2025.

According to the officials, the authority expelled 2 students for possession of written materials during the exam.

How to Check NBSE Results:

Visit: nbsenl.edu.in

Click on the result link for HSLC or HSSLC.

Enter your roll number and submit.

View and download your result.

Print a copy for future reference.

Document Distribution:

The board will issue official result documents to Centre Superintendents between May 2 and 6, 2025, for distribution to schools.

For further updates and information, students are advised to regularly check the NBSE website.