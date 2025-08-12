Guwahati: An international research team led by Nagaland University has identified lanthanide salts — a class of rare-earth compounds — as promising eco-friendly corrosion inhibitors, potentially replacing hazardous materials currently used in industries worldwide.

The study, published in Coordination Chemistry Reviews (impact factor 23.5), outlines how these salts can protect metals in sectors such as oil and gas, marine engineering, automotive manufacturing, and renewable energy infrastructure. Corrosion, caused by the gradual degradation of metals, costs industries billions each year and poses serious safety and environmental risks.

Unlike toxic inhibitors such as chromates and heavy metals, lanthanide salts offer low toxicity, strong metal adhesion, long-term stability, and resistance in harsh conditions.

They work by forming protective surface oxides and hydroxides, blocking corrosive agents, and inhibiting both anodic and cathodic reactions. The review also highlights their potential integration into advanced coatings, graphene composites, sol-gels, and smart self-healing systems.

The project was led by Prof. Ambrish Singh of Nagaland University’s Corrosion and Electrochemistry Research Group (CERG), with eight Ph.D. scholars contributing, alongside international collaborators from Khalifa University, UAE. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik hailed the work as a “strategic pathway” for industries seeking sustainable solutions for corrosion protection.

Key recommendations include using computational modelling and advanced characterisation to refine lanthanide-based technologies and addressing scalability and cost challenges for broader adoption.

The research sets a new benchmark in green materials science for India, offering industries a clear roadmap to transition toward safe, effective, and environmentally responsible corrosion control.