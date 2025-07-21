Dimapur: Nagaland University has been chosen to host one of the four incubation centres in the Northeast under a central government initiative.

The 50 highest-performing beneficiaries will receive a startup seed money grant of up to Rs 5 lakh under the centre.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The varsity was chosen under the project ‘Establish, Develop, and Manage Entrepreneurship Development Centres and Incubation Centres in the Educational Institutes of the North Eastern Region’.

Also Read: Assam University student Rohit Chand reported missing in Silchar

This project is being sponsored by the North Eastern Council, Shillong, and implemented by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The North Eastern Council is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the northeastern region, which consists of the eight states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Also Read: Mithun farming soon to become bankable in northeast

The IIE is an organisation under Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Nagaland University’s Kohima campus has been designated as one of the four incubation centres in the region.

A total of 44 beneficiaries will be incubated in the first batch of incubatees. The 44 beneficiaries include 16 from Arunachal Pradesh, six from Assam, four from Manipur, and the remaining from Nagaland.

Onboarding of the incubates will be done in July 2025, a varsity release said on Monday.