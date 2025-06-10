Dimapur: Researchers from Nagaland University have developed policy proposals to revive Dhansiri, a major river in the Northeast, after studying its pollution status across all four seasons of the year.

According to a varsity release on Monday, this study concentrated on a largely neglected river system in the region and addresses a significant research gap by emphasising a lesser-known, yet ecologically and culturally significant river.

It was observed that the river is facing escalating pollution, resulting from anthropogenic activities, including urbanisation, discharges from towns, agricultural runoff, and inadequate domestic waste management, which has severely deteriorated its water quality.

The researchers attempted to evaluate the seasonal fluctuations in the physicochemical parameters of the river at three distinct locations – upstream, middle, and downstream stations – and thereby estimate the seasonal water quality index (WQI) rating for checking the potability of the water fit for human consumption.

This research, led by M Romeo Singh, associate professor, department of botany, Nagaland University, focused on assessing the water quality of the Dhansiri river in Northeast India using the WQI technique.

The researchers recommended relocation of dumping sites, prohibition of direct trash discharge, adoption of advanced wastewater treatment techniques, improving drainage systems and establishment of robust regional water management policies.

They stressed that regular monitoring and community education and awareness are crucial for rehabilitating the river’s ecosystem and guaranteeing safe water for the people.

Elaborating on this research, M Romio said, “This study serves as an essential basis for the sustainable restoration of the Dhansiri River and comparable neglected water bodies in India. ”

“Executing these recommendations will initiate a paradigm of river restoration that integrates scientific knowledge, community engagement, and policy reform. This will benefit society and enhance the nation’s resilience to environmental stresses, ” he added.