Dimapur: While celebrating World Bamboo Day at the Nagaland Bamboo Resource Centre in Chumoukedima on Thursday, Nagaland Development Commissioner Temsunaro Aier announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art cane and bamboo technology park at the centre.

Attending the programme as the chief guest, Aier said the proposed park would function as a hub for research, training, and production.

This year’s celebration took place under the theme: “Next Generation Bamboo: Solution, Innovation & Design.”

Calling bamboo the “green gold” of Nagaland, Aier underscored its cultural, ecological, and economic importance. She urged all stakeholders to carry forward this legacy with pride and responsibility, noting bamboo’s integral role in food, shelter, craft, art, and livelihoods.

Aier emphasized the importance of sustainable practices, highlighting bamboo’s rapid growth, ability to absorb carbon, and soil conservation benefits, which make it a valuable ally in the fight against climate change.

She also praised the Nagaland Bamboo Development Agency (NBDA) for promoting bamboo-based enterprises, training artisans, and supporting self-help groups.

According to her, products such as handicrafts, furniture, incense sticks, blinds, mats, and bamboo shoots are gaining market recognition, positioning Nagaland as an emerging hub for bamboo industries.

Delivering the keynote address, State Mission Director of NBDA, Kuko Mero, stated that with more than 43 bamboo species, Nagaland holds vast potential for bamboo-based sustainable development.

Mero shared that the NBDA has carried out block plantations across 1,506 hectares, trained over 200 entrepreneurs and artisans, and established two common facility centres, which have generated employment for over 500 individuals.

He added that the agency has also set up processing units, nurseries with 1.5 lakh saplings, rural haats, bamboo bazaars, and has upgraded the Nagaland Handicrafts Emporium in New Delhi and Kolkata under the brand name “Naturally Nagaland.”

As part of the celebration, NBDA also launched a week-long training programme for 26 artisans to enhance their skills in bamboo design, manufacturing, and value addition.

During the event, officials distributed certificates and machinery to the trainees and presented the Bamboo Entrepreneur Award to Bukhaio Khiamniungan.

Additionally, they released a special publication titled “Facilitating Ease of Doing Business in the Bamboo Sector in Northeast India: Removal of Compliance Burdens,” published in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The event concluded with a bamboo-themed song performed by Musik-A School.