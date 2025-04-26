Dimapur: The Nagaland government will revoke the December 17, 2024, cabinet order for absorption/regularisation of 147 contractual assistant professors and librarians.

Nagaland higher education minister Temjen Imna Along informed this to the Combined Technical Association Nagaland (CTAN) and the Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) at a meeting at his residence in Kohima on Saturday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It was also decided to dissolve the committee formed at the emergency cabinet meeting on April 21 to address the issue, CTAN and NNQF said in a joint release after the meeting.

The release said the CTAN and NNQF leaders attended the meeting on the invitation of the minister.

However, the CTAN and NNQF asserted that if the formal written copies of the revocation order and the committee dissolution documents, as assured by the minister, are not received by April 28 afternoon, the ongoing agitation against the absorption to the 147 posts will be escalated beyond the level of the previous four days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Both organisations will hold an official press conference on April 28 after the formal documents are released.

Meanwhile, the Naga Students Federation (NSF) on Saturday directed all its federating units to mobilise volunteers to assemble at Naga Solidarity Park, Kohima, to initiate the first phase of democratic agitation if the state government fails to revoke the December 17, 2024, cabinet order.

The NSF issued the directive as per its resolution adopted during its presidential council meeting held on April 25, and given the seven-day ultimatum served to the state government on April 22, which will expire on April 28, for revocation of the cabinet order.

The federation said it firmly stands against the “arbitrary” and “unjustified” regularisation order, which is detrimental to the future of countless deserving aspirants and undermines the sanctity of meritocracy and transparency in governance.

“This notification is issued for strict compliance in the larger interest of the student community and the future of merit-based governance in the state of Nagaland,” the NSF said in a release.