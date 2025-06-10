Guwahati: Nagaland has taken a leading role nationwide in the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA), showcasing remarkable success in spreading agricultural technology, engaging farmers, and fostering community involvement.

From May 29 to June 5, the state reached out to 70,169 farmers across 746 villages, setting a strong example of inclusive, grassroots participation aligned with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The campaign, based on the idea of “Reaching the Unreached,” saw many people join in, including men, women, farm workers, young people, self-help groups, and farmer organizations. In just two days, June 3 and 4, more than 10,000 farmers participated, showing how the campaign is gaining momentum.

Local leaders and officials also supported the effort, including three MLAs, a Member of Parliament, district officials, and experts from agricultural research and universities.

Nagaland is blending its rich farming traditions with modern techniques through VKSA. This mix of old and new is helping the state move toward sustainable farming and better food security.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials say the campaign’s success comes from strong community support, including village councils and local groups. The project also supports national goals for sustainable development and building a stronger economy.

As the VKSA campaign continues until June 12, Nagaland is being praised as a model for other states. It’s proving that developing agriculture is key to building a developed India.