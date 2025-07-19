Nagaland: Road accidents drop 80% in Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland in 2025

Dimapur: Road accidents in Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland districts of Nagaland have seen a notable decline in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the Dimapur Traffic Police (DTP).

Between January and June 2025, a total of 40 road accidents were recorded across the three districts — a significant drop compared to 58 in 2024, 163 in 2023, and 368 in 2022. This marks an overall decline of more than 80% in accidents since 2022.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The number of fatalities also reflected this downward trend. While 20 deaths were reported in the first half of 2022, the numbers stood at 26 in both 2023 and 2024, and dropped to 21 in 2025. Injuries also declined from 148 in 2022 to 105 in 2023, 60 in 2024, and 40 in 2025.

Year-on-year comparisons show a steady reduction: a 55.7% fall in road accidents from 2022 to 2023, followed by a 64.4% drop from 2023 to 2024, and a further 31% decrease in 2025.

The DTP attributed this continued improvement to sustained road safety awareness campaigns targeting both drivers and the general public. Additionally, the installation of essential road safety infrastructure has helped in reducing the severity and frequency of accidents.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The public and drivers are now more aware of traffic safety, and this collective effort has played a key role in lowering accident numbers,” the DTP stated. They also recommended introducing road safety education in school curricula to build long-term awareness and preventive habits.

As part of their broader safety strategy, the Dimapur Police implemented the Auto Rickshaw Display Card System on December 16, 2023, across Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland. Since then, nearly 6,000 display cards have been issued.

This system has enhanced regulation and monitoring of auto-rickshaws, contributing to improved commuter safety and more efficient traffic management.