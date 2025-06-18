Dimapur: Heavy rainfall on Tuesday night triggered landslides and mud floods in and around Bhandari town in Wokha district of Nagaland.

The Bhandari sub-divisional administration said on Wednesday that torrential rain and landslides partly damaged some private buildings and properties.

Bhandari SDPO Philip Yantha said one Bolero pick-up skidded off the road while trying to navigate a landslide area and fell about 100 feet below the road at Tsumang ward towards Merapani from Bhandari on Wednesday morning.

The owner of the vehicle, his driver and one woman passenger sustained injuries in the incident. They were shifted to Golaghat civil hospital in Assam for treatment.

The Merapani Village Council said the heavy rainfall caused flash floods in the foothill areas and Merapani village.

It added that the overflowing Marachu River inundated the main road of Merapani and the nearby areas, while in some areas, the water level rose to more than seven feet above the ground.

The council said the flood damaged the main road, causing a crack of about 30 feet. It appealed to the authorities to look into the matter to prevent further damage.

An official report on Wednesday said the district administration is monitoring the situation and efforts are on to clear, maintain and repair damaged roads, drainage systems and other local infrastructures to minimise the impact of monsoon floods.

Though the public of Bhandari town, as part of monsoon preparedness, carried out clearance and cleaning exercises on a regular basis in the past, they did not seem to help much against the heavy downpour, it said.

Meanwhile, Niuland DC Sara S Jamir on Wednesday said the rampant extraction of boulders and sand from the river bed along the stretch of Chathe river falling under the district is causing irreparable destruction to the ecology and endangering the lives and properties of the people around the area.

She said the authorities have completely restricted the extraction of boulders and sand in these areas.

The DC warned that they will penalise defaulters and seize their machinery and equipment.