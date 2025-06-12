Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials have expressed serious concerns about the uncertain future of the Lumding–Furkating Railway Line Doubling Project in Nagaland.

They cautioned that if the state does not resolve persistent challenges, officials may reroute the project and potentially bypass Nagaland altogether.

Railway officials shared this warning with Nagaland’s Lok Sabha MP, S. Supongmeren Jamir, during his comprehensive visit to Dimapur, Sukhovi, and Molvom Railway Stations on June 10, 2025, according to a statement from the NPCC communications department.

During the visit, officials updated Jamir on development works and outlined the hurdles slowing down the project.

Jamir held a series of meetings with representatives from Indian Railways and officials from the state government departments of Dimapur and Chümoukedima districts to evaluate the progress of ongoing railway infrastructure projects.

At Dimapur Railway Station, Jamir led a detailed review session with officers from the Dimapur and Lumding railway divisions, along with members of the district administration, Nagaland Police, Land Revenue Department, and the State Transport Department.

The discussion focused on the current status and future needs of the Dimapur Railway Station Upgradation Project.

While at Sukhovi Railway Station, Jamir chaired a meeting attended by Railway officials, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), and the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) of Chümoukedima.

Railway officials emphasized the urgent need for new infrastructure, citing that both passenger and freight operations had nearly reached full capacity.

They proposed setting up a permanent police outpost, a livestock quarantine facility, and an Inner Line Permit (ILP) checkpoint equipped with detention and deportation functions.

Officials also flagged issues such as inadequate staff accommodation due to halted construction of staff quarters and the poor condition of key roads linking the station to the National Highway.

At Molvom Railway Station, officials reported notable progress. They confirmed that track-laying and core station infrastructure had been completed, and most of the loading/unloading dock was ready. They projected the station would be operational within two to three months.

Jamir assured railway officials of his full support and reiterated his commitment to advancing critical infrastructure development in Nagaland. He pledged to do everything possible to ensure the timely implementation and smooth execution of ongoing projects in the state.