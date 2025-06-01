Dimapur: A massive road sinking on National Highway-2 (Kohima-Mao road) near Phesama in Kohima district completely closed the highway linking Nagaland with Manipur.

The sinking occurred between Chainage KM 192.050 and KM 192.150 on the highway following torrential rains in the past few days.

In a traffic advisory on Sunday, Kohima Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem stated that authorities will stop all heavy vehicles coming towards Kohima, Nagaland, from Manipur at Khuzama. Additionally, they will stop all southern/Manipur-bound heavy vehicles coming from Dimapur at Sechü-Subza.

The DC also notified alternative routes for light motor vehicles.

The advisory said all Kohima-bound vehicles are to take the Demori Cove/JCC-Kisama-Phesama route, which is open for one-way traffic only.

Authorities have asked southern/Manipur-bound vehicles to take the BSF Camp-Chakhabama-Kidima-Viswema/Mao Gate route.

Furthermore, the advisory also cautioned the public not to go near the affected electric poles and conductors till the power department undertakes necessary measures.