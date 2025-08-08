Dimapur: Outgoing Dimapur Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie expressed concern over the extortion menace in Nagaland’s Dimapur, pointing out that it is driving businesses out of the town.

Addressing a farewell program held in his honor at the Chumoukedima police complex on Thursday evening, Sophie noted that a significant portion of business has shifted to the Assam border, leading to a substantial outflow of money from Nagaland to Assam.

He said this is detrimental to the Naga economy and criticized the destructive tendencies within society, which are masked under the guise of “Naga nationalism.”

He stressed the need for society to collectively acknowledge and tackle the issue before it worsens.

Sophie will be taking charge as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in charge of Armed Battalion (BN)-IR and Village Guards.

Highlighting Dimapur’s complexity, with its diverse communities and backgrounds, he emphasized the need for officials to work impartially and be free from the bias, favoritism, and nepotism that still plague society.

Underscoring the need for truth and integrity, he pointed out a troubling trend where success is prioritized over ethics, with people celebrating wealth regardless of its source.

Sophie thanked his colleagues, stakeholders, the public, and the media for their cooperation throughout his tenure.

He urged everyone to perform their duties sincerely and remain free of biases or divisions.