Dimapur: On the 10th anniversary of signing the Framework Agreement (FA) with the Government of India, NSCN (IM) Chairman Q Tuccu reiterated the group’s unwavering commitment to the agreement.

He emphasized that the NSCN will never relinquish the gains made on August 3, 2015, and affirmed their resolve to reclaim “our rightful place with sovereign rights as a nation.”

In his speech, Tuccu highlighted the profound political significance of the FA, describing it as a landmark recognition of the Nagas’ sovereign rights by the Government of India.

He emphasized that the Framework Agreement serves as the cornerstone for the final draft of the Naga political solution.

“On this day, ten years ago, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) and the Government of India signed the historic Framework Agreement,” Tuccu remarked, recalling the milestone.

Acknowledging the Government of India’s slow progress, Tuccu pointed out that the NSCN has remained resolute in upholding the FA, despite facing numerous challenges along the way.

He conveyed great pride in the Naga people’s steadfast commitment to honoring the agreement.

“Let us continue to work together with the same spirit that led to this historic agreement,” Tuccu urged. “We must stand firm in our duty to protect the sanctity of the Framework Agreement, regardless of the obstacles.”

Tuccu also accused the Government of India of pursuing what he called a “devilish agenda” aimed at erasing Naga history.

Addressing the current crossroads the Nagas face, Tuccu acknowledged the challenges in finding a cooperative path between the NSCN and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) for a unified political solution.

However, he warned against collaboration with the NNPGs, accusing them of promoting a solution under the Indian Constitution.

Tuccu claims that the NNPGs lack independence in decision-making due to significant influence from Indian government agencies.

“As the custodians of the Naga political movement, the NSCN cannot afford to align with groups that have compromised the Naga people’s historical and political identity,” Tuccu declared. “The NNPGs have failed to uphold the uniqueness of the Naga situation in their negotiations with the Government of India.”

He further alleged that the Indian government created the NNPGs to counter the NSCN’s legitimate leadership and claimed that they signed a “copycat” version of the Framework Agreement under the deceptive title of “Agreed Position.”

Concluding his speech, Tuccu made it clear that it would be “unimaginable” for the NSCN to share a platform with groups that hold fundamentally different views on the Naga political solution.