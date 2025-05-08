Dimapur: On May 5 and 6, the Naga political groups (NPGs), tribal hohos (bodies) and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) met in Kohima to continue the process of moving ahead basing on the earlier resolution of the “historical and political rights of the Nagas”, a release received on Thursday said.

Reaffirming that no NPGs or civil organisations are excluded, the two-day meeting resolved that “We stand for an inclusive approach, and as signatories, we urge all NPGs and civil organisations to join hands in moving forward,” the release issued by the FNR read.

The meeting also took cognisance and appreciated the contributions of all Naga individuals and groups working for the cause of Naga rights. However, it emphasised that those who remain indifferent to this collective and inclusive call will only be excluding themselves.

The meeting also resolved that through the respective tribal Hohos, every tribal church council/association will be requested to observe May 18 (Sunday) as a day of prayer for the people of Naga areas in general and specifically for divine intervention in the impending Naga political issue.

It further affirmed that all Nagas must, without delay, converge on the essential unity of the Naga political rights, while in differences, help build bridges of understanding with grace and empathy.

The release added that with the authority and mandate of the Naga tribal hohos, the gathering further declared that all NPGs must come under the “Machan” of common belonging, where no single group imposes hegemonic rule.