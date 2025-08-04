Dimapur: Two Kohima MLAs Kevipodi Sophie and Tseilhoutuo Rhutso inspected the severely damaged stretch of the road near the BSF camp in Nagaland’s Kohima town on Monday.

The visiting team assessed the situation on the ground and called for urgent measures to restore the road.

The inspection was prompted as the road stretch has become nearly unmotorable due to the constant movement of heavy vehicles.

Officials assured that immediate steps will be taken to make the road motorable and ensure safe passage for daily commuters. The authorities are also exploring long-term solutions to prevent further deterioration.

The MLAs were accompanied by deputy commissioner B Henok Buchem, additional SP Soriso Quinker, and other government officials.

