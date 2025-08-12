Dimapur: The Nagaland government has made it mandatory for all officers and staff of all departments to attend the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the state.

In continuation of its circular dated August 6, the home department, in a notification on Tuesday, said all officers and staff of all departments located in Kohima will compulsorily attend the Independence Day celebration scheduled at the Civil Secretariat Plaza at 9 am on August 15.

The notification said the attendance sheet will be submitted to the home department for further necessary action.

The home department also directed all DCs to issue instructions to all officers and staff of all departments under their respective jurisdictions to compulsorily attend the Independence Day celebrations.

The notification added that the attendance sheet will be submitted to the DCs for onward submission to the home department for further necessary action.

